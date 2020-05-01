MFA Financial Inc.[MFA] stock saw a move by -5.43% on Thursday, touching 7.15 million. Based on the recent volume, MFA Financial Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MFA shares recorded 464.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] stock could reach median target price of $2.50.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] stock additionally went up by 7.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MFA stock is set at -76.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by -77.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MFA shares showcased -76.85% decrease. MFA saw 8.09 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.32 compared to high within the same period of time.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MFA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.66, with the high estimate being $8.25, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] sitting at 46.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.99. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MFA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 296.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 2.09. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has 464.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 812.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 417.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 10.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.