The share price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MLND] inclined by $1.67, presently trading at $1.78. The company’s shares saw 41.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.26 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MLND jumped by 13.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.1300 compared to +0.2001 of all time high it touched on 05/01/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -68.37%, while additionally dropping -89.50% during the last 12 months. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.72% increase from the current trading price.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MLND an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.78, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] has 18.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.26 to 16.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 9.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] a Reliable Buy?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.