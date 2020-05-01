Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE: MSI] dipped by -3.43% on the last trading session, reaching $143.81 price per share at the time. Motorola Solutions Inc. represents 169.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 24.35B with the latest information.

The Motorola Solutions Inc. traded at the price of $143.81 with 1.25 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MSI shares recorded 1.40M.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE:MSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MSI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $143.81, with the high estimate being $225.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 49.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.49. Its Return on Equity is -89.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MSI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] has 169.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 120.77 to 187.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 3.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.