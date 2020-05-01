Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] stock went up by 5.31% or 0.02 points up from its previous closing price of 0.45. The stock reached $0.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OPTT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 17.45% in the period of the last 7 days.

OPTT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.515, at one point touching $0.3861. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -83.45%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.84 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -83.65% after the recent low of 0.33.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give OPTT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.47, with the high estimate being $1200.00, the low estimate being $1200.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -36.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -101.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -94.16. Its Return on Equity is -118.00%, and its Return on Assets is -88.50%. These metrics suggest that this Ocean Power Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -8.79. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has 9.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 2.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 14.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.