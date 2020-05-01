Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] took an upward turn with a change of 1.50%, trading at the price of $0.32 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ocugen Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.70M shares for that time period. OCGN monthly volatility recorded 12.49%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.06%.

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCGN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $1.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] has 55.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 21.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 7.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.