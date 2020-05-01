Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] opened at $0.342 and closed at $0.31 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.41% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] had 2.7 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.38M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.10 during that period and ONTX managed to take a rebound to 4.45 in the last 52 weeks.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.30, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -255.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -253.56. Its Return on Assets is -173.40%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.67. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.68.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has 169.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 193.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 7.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.