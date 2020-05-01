Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] shares went lower by -2.46% from its previous closing of 52.97, now trading at the price of $51.67, also subtracting -1.3 points. Is ORCL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.58 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ORCL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.01B float and a 1.92% run over in the last seven days. ORCL share price has been hovering between 60.50 and 39.71 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Oracle Corporation [ORCL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ORCL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.72, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.64. Its Return on Equity is 61.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 237.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.98 and P/E Ratio of 16.28. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has 3.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 168.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.71 to 60.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oracle Corporation [ORCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oracle Corporation [ORCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.