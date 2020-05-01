PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] stock went down by -14.30% or -1.63 points down from its previous closing price of 11.40. The stock reached $9.77 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PBF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 48.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

PBF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.00, at one point touching $10.64. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -72.20%. The 52-week high currently stands at 35.15 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -66.00% after the recent low of 5.19.

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE:PBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to PBF Energy Inc [PBF] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.75, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] is sitting at 2.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 3.70. These metrics all suggest that PBF Energy Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has 114.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.19 to 35.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 12.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Energy Inc [PBF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc [PBF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.