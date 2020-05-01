Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] shares went higher by 6.30% from its previous closing of 1.01, now trading at the price of $1.07, also adding 0.06 points. Is PEI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 65.36M float and a 17.87% run over in the last seven days. PEI share price has been hovering between 7.93 and 0.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEI an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.09, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.56. Its Return on Equity is -8.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 409.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 398.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.94.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has 78.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 79.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 7.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 24.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.