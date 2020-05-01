Public Storage [PSA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $185.45 after PSA shares went down by -0.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Public Storage [NYSE:PSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Public Storage [PSA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PSA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $185.45, with the high estimate being $266.00, the low estimate being $159.00 and the median estimate amounting to $205.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $186.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Public Storage [PSA] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Storage [PSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Storage [PSA] sitting at 51.50% and its Gross Margin at 72.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that Public Storage [PSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 11.40%. These metrics all suggest that Public Storage is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Public Storage [PSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Public Storage [PSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.88 and P/E Ratio of 25.42. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Public Storage [PSA] has 179.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 155.37 to 266.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 3.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Storage [PSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Storage [PSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.