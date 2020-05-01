Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] dipped by -6.93% on the last trading session, reaching $60.32 price per share at the time. Raytheon Technologies Corporation represents 1.52B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 98.52B with the latest information.

The Raytheon Technologies Corporation traded at the price of $60.32 with 5.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RTX shares recorded 15.29M.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.39, with the high estimate being $109.71, the low estimate being $35.39 and the median estimate amounting to $77.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has 1.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 98.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.71 to 93.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 3.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.