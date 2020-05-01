Republic Services Inc.[RSG] stock saw a move by -1.79% on Thursday, touching 1.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Republic Services Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RSG shares recorded 324.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Republic Services Inc. [RSG] stock could reach median target price of $87.00.

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] stock additionally went up by 2.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RSG stock is set at -4.49% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RSG shares showcased -10.87% decrease. RSG saw 100.91 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 65.37 compared to high within the same period of time.

Republic Services Inc. [NYSE:RSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Republic Services Inc. [RSG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RSG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.34, with the high estimate being $102.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Republic Services Inc. [RSG] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Republic Services Inc. [RSG] sitting at 17.40% and its Gross Margin at 39.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.78. Its Return on Equity is 13.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RSG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 98.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.27 and P/E Ratio of 23.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has 324.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.37 to 100.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 2.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Republic Services Inc. [RSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Republic Services Inc. [RSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.