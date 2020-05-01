Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] stock went down by -5.62% or -1.12 points down from its previous closing price of 20.01. The stock reached $18.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SIX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 24.44% in the period of the last 7 days.

SIX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $21.72, at one point touching $18.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -68.27%. The 52-week high currently stands at 59.52 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -62.86% after the recent low of 8.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SIX an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 80.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.