The share price of SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] inclined by $7.72, presently trading at $6.63. The company’s shares saw 82.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.64 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SDC jumped by 46.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.00 compared to +1.68 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 65.31%. SmileDirectClub Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.85. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.22% increase from the current trading price.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SDC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.64, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] sitting at -69.30% and its Gross Margin at 76.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.28.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has 402.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.64 to 21.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.