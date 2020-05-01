Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] took an downward turn with a change of -6.35%, trading at the price of $32.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Southern Copper Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 990.43K shares for that time period. SCCO monthly volatility recorded 4.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.90%. PS value for SCCO stocks is 3.36 with PB recorded at 3.68.

Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE:SCCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SCCO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.44, with the high estimate being $41.50, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] sitting at 37.80% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40. These measurements indicate that Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.06. Its Return on Equity is 22.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.30%. These metrics all suggest that Southern Copper Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.18 and P/E Ratio of 19.11. These metrics all suggest that Southern Copper Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] has 754.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.43 to 44.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.