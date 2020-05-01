Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] shares went lower by -9.30% from its previous closing of 22.16, now trading at the price of $20.10, also subtracting -2.06 points. Is SPR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SPR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 102.54M float and a 14.58% run over in the last seven days. SPR share price has been hovering between 92.81 and 13.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.10, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.43. Its Return on Equity is 34.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 175.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 171.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 3.97. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has 103.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.69 to 92.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 10.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.