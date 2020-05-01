Stryker Corporation [SYK] saw a change by -3.24% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $186.43. The company is holding 373.68M shares with keeping 346.92M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 49.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.62%, trading +49.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 373.68M shares valued at 1.92 million were bought and sold.

Stryker Corporation [NYSE:SYK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Stryker Corporation [SYK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SYK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $186.43, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $145.00 and the median estimate amounting to $210.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $192.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stryker Corporation [SYK] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stryker Corporation [SYK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stryker Corporation [SYK] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Stryker Corporation [SYK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.56. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Stryker Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stryker Corporation [SYK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Stryker Corporation [SYK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.40 and P/E Ratio of 34.00. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Stryker Corporation [SYK] has 373.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.54 to 226.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 3.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stryker Corporation [SYK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stryker Corporation [SYK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.