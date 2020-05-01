TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] saw a change by -2.75% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $39.27. The company is holding 545.74M shares with keeping 491.99M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.77% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -27.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.71%, trading +41.77% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 545.74M shares valued at 3.34 million were bought and sold.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMTD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.27, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.45.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90. Its Return on Equity is 23.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 11.15. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 545.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.70 to 54.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 3.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.