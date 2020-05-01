The share price of The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] inclined by $105.82, presently trading at $101.72. The company’s shares saw 58.62% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 64.13 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ALL jumped by 2.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 106.74 compared to +2.27 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.89%, while additionally gaining 3.80% during the last 12 months. The Allstate Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $116.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.55% increase from the current trading price.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Allstate Corporation [ALL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $101.72, with the high estimate being $135.00, the low estimate being $94.00 and the median estimate amounting to $119.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] sitting at 13.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.02. Its Return on Equity is 20.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ALL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.31 and P/E Ratio of 7.22. These metrics all suggest that The Allstate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has 324.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.13 to 125.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 3.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Allstate Corporation [ALL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Allstate Corporation [ALL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.