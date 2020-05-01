The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: MIK] dipped by -14.31% on the last trading session, reaching $2.61 price per share at the time. The Michaels Companies Inc. represents 142.27M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 432.50M with the latest information.

The The Michaels Companies Inc. traded at the price of $2.61 with 2.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MIK shares recorded 5.03M.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:MIK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MIK an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.64, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $1.95 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] is sitting at 2.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] sitting at 10.10% and its Gross Margin at 36.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.08. Its Return on Equity is -17.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MIK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 150.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 112.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] has 142.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 432.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 11.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 15.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.