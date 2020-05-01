TransDigm Group Incorporated [NYSE: TDG] dipped by -2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $363.08 price per share at the time. TransDigm Group Incorporated represents 57.40M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 20.84B with the latest information.

The TransDigm Group Incorporated traded at the price of $363.08 with 1.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TDG shares recorded 877.57K.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [NYSE:TDG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TDG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $363.08, with the high estimate being $765.00, the low estimate being $270.00 and the median estimate amounting to $362.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $371.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 55.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 120.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 103.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] has 57.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 200.06 to 673.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.