V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] opened at $59.35 and closed at $60.28 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $58.10.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] had 4.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.25M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 45.07 during that period and VFC managed to take a rebound to 100.25 in the last 52 weeks.

V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding V.F. Corporation [VFC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.10, with the high estimate being $93.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $64.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for V.F. Corporation [VFC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of V.F. Corporation [VFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for V.F. Corporation [VFC] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.45. Its Return on Equity is 29.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.10%. These metrics all suggest that V.F. Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94 and P/E Ratio of 18.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] has 394.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.07 to 100.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 4.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is V.F. Corporation [VFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of V.F. Corporation [VFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.