The share price of VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] inclined by $5.48, presently trading at $5.16. The company’s shares saw 45.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.56 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VER jumped by 20.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.80 compared to +0.52 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.07%, while additionally dropping -33.41% during the last 12 months. VEREIT Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.09. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.93% increase from the current trading price.

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to VEREIT Inc. [VER], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.15, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.75 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VEREIT Inc. [VER] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VEREIT Inc. [VER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VEREIT Inc. [VER] sitting at -26.90% and its Gross Margin at 89.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.37. Its Return on Equity is -5.20%, and its Return on Assets is -2.70%. These metrics suggest that this VEREIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] has 1.12B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.56 to 10.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 6.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VEREIT Inc. [VER] a Reliable Buy?

VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.