Waitr Holdings Inc.[WTRH] stock saw a move by -3.36% on Thursday, touching 5.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Waitr Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WTRH shares recorded 70.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock additionally went up by 18.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WTRH stock is set at -85.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by 283.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WTRH shares showcased 215.07% increase. WTRH saw 9.90 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTRH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.31, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -163.37. Its Return on Equity is -206.40%, and its Return on Assets is -97.40%. These metrics suggest that this Waitr Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 553.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 538.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05. Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 70.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 9.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 509.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -4.26, which indicates that it is 11.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.