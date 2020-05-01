Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] took an downward turn with a change of -1.37%, trading at the price of $85.91 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Waste Connections Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.51M shares for that time period. WCN monthly volatility recorded 3.03%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.32%. PS value for WCN stocks is 4.23 with PB recorded at 3.27.

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Waste Connections Inc. [WCN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WCN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $85.91, with the high estimate being $116.00, the low estimate being $82.00 and the median estimate amounting to $98.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] sitting at 15.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.13. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WCN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.26 and P/E Ratio of 40.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has 265.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.87 to 105.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 2.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Connections Inc. [WCN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.