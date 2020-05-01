Waste Management Inc. [WM] took an downward turn with a change of -0.91%, trading at the price of $100.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.81 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Waste Management Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.21M shares for that time period. WM monthly volatility recorded 3.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.58%. PS value for WM stocks is 2.77 with PB recorded at 6.01.

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Waste Management Inc. [WM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $100.02, with the high estimate being $132.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $111.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waste Management Inc. [WM] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management Inc. [WM] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 197.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 193.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.58 and P/E Ratio of 25.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] has 427.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.34 to 126.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 2.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management Inc. [WM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.