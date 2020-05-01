Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] opened at $29.32 and closed at $29.05 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.82% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $27.36.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] had 16.58 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 38.67M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.92%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.10 during that period and WFC managed to take a rebound to 54.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WFC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.36, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.90.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.10. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.15. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 180.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 116.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.98 and P/E Ratio of 9.66. These metrics all suggest that Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 120.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 3.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.