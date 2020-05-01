Ameren Corporation [AEE] saw a change by -2.51% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $72.75. The company is holding 255.35M shares with keeping 245.68M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.00%, trading +23.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 255.35M shares valued at 1.74 million were bought and sold.

Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ameren Corporation [AEE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AEE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.75, with the high estimate being $92.00, the low estimate being $76.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ameren Corporation [AEE] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ameren Corporation [AEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ameren Corporation [AEE] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Ameren Corporation [AEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.10. Its Return on Equity is 10.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AEE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ameren Corporation [AEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Ameren Corporation [AEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 21.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ameren Corporation [AEE] has 255.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.74 to 87.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ameren Corporation [AEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ameren Corporation [AEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.