Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] opened at $306.45 and closed at $307.09 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $303.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] had 3.79 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.85M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 233.05 during that period and COST managed to take a rebound to 325.26 in the last 52 weeks.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give COST an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $307.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] is sitting at 4.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] sitting at 3.10% and its Gross Margin at 13.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10. Its Return on Equity is 24.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.00%. These metrics all suggest that Costco Wholesale Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.54 and P/E Ratio of 35.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has 447.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 135.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 233.05 to 325.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 2.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] a Reliable Buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.