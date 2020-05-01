The share price of FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] inclined by $42.35, presently trading at $41.27. The company’s shares saw 28.97% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 32.00 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FE fall by -4.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 44.22 compared to -1.76 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.99%, while additionally dropping -1.62% during the last 12 months. FirstEnergy Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $50.46. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.19% increase from the current trading price.

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.27, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.52.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 304.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 284.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 41.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has 556.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.00 to 52.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.