FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] opened at $2.14 and closed at $2.02 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -10.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] had 7.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.62%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.13 during that period and FCEL managed to take a rebound to 3.18 in the last 52 weeks.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FCEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.81, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.40. Its Return on Equity is -157.50%, and its Return on Assets is -30.30%. These metrics suggest that this FuelCell Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has 202.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 409.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 3.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1246.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 14.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.