The share price of Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] inclined by $169.82, presently trading at $166.02. The company’s shares saw 57.31% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 105.54 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GPN jumped by 12.74% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 15.11%, while additionally gaining 15.23% during the last 12 months. Global Payments Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $177.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.87% increase from the current trading price.

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Global Payments Inc. [GPN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $166.02, with the high estimate being $230.00, the low estimate being $147.00 and the median estimate amounting to $173.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $169.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 58.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.86. Its Return on Equity is 2.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Global Payments Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.13 and P/E Ratio of 70.49. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has 300.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.54 to 209.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 3.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Global Payments Inc. [GPN] a Reliable Buy?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.