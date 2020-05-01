Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] opened at $79.82 and closed at $79.34 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $78.20.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] had 3.19 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.40M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 65.25 during that period and MRK managed to take a rebound to 92.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give MRK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.18, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $93.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 71.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.00. These measurements indicate that Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.52. Its Return on Equity is 36.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. These metrics all suggest that Merck & Co. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.46 and P/E Ratio of 19.77. These metrics all suggest that Merck & Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has 2.54B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 201.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.25 to 92.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 2.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.