Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] opened at $95.43 and closed at $97.05 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $91.36.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] had 3.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 56.30 during that period and ROST managed to take a rebound to 124.16 in the last 52 weeks.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $91.36, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $102.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.32.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.55. Its Return on Equity is 50.30%, and its Return on Assets is 18.00%. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.66 and P/E Ratio of 19.86. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 360.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 5.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.