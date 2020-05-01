The share price of Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] inclined by $85.53, presently trading at $79.14. The company’s shares saw 120.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 35.84 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WYNN jumped by 12.47% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 90.81 compared to +3.87 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 42.10%, while additionally dropping -41.47% during the last 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $115.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 36.24% increase from the current trading price.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WYNN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.29, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.05. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WYNN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 608.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 588.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 69.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 99.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 7.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.