Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] stock went down by -2.34% or -1.52 points down from its previous closing price of 65.08. The stock reached $63.56 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, XEL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.27% in the period of the last 7 days.

XEL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $65.665, at one point touching $63.24. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -11.89%. The 52-week high currently stands at 72.14 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 13.70% after the recent low of 46.58.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.56, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $61.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 91.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.55. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XEL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 155.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.12 and P/E Ratio of 24.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 532.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.58 to 72.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 2.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.