The share price of XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] inclined by $0.49, presently trading at $0.49. The company’s shares saw 880.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.05 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as XSPA jumped by 1.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.6000 compared to -0.0216 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 149.23%, while additionally dropping -78.82% during the last 12 months.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give XSPA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.49, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] sitting at -36.20% and its Gross Margin at 22.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -293.64. Its Return on Assets is -63.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 169.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has 99.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 880.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 16.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.