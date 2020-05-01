Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $129.31 after ZTS shares went up by 2.99% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZTS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $129.31, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $112.00 and the median estimate amounting to $139.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $125.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] sitting at 28.80% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.19. Its Return on Equity is 59.30%, and its Return on Assets is 13.40%. These metrics all suggest that Zoetis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 225.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.52 and P/E Ratio of 41.53. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has 483.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.14 to 146.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 3.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.