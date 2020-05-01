Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.[ZOM] stock saw a move by 1.50% on Thursday, touching 6.49 million. Based on the recent volume, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZOM shares recorded 169.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] stock could reach median target price of $0.65.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] stock additionally went up by 11.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZOM stock is set at -56.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -30.18% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZOM shares showcased -43.31% decrease. ZOM saw 0.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.11 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX:ZOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZOM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.17, with the high estimate being $0.65, the low estimate being $0.65 and the median estimate amounting to $0.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -687.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -687.85. Its Return on Equity is 344.80%, and its Return on Assets is -302.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZOM financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.56.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] has 169.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 0.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.07, which indicates that it is 17.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.