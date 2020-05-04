Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] took an upward turn with a change of 2.83%, trading at the price of $66.55 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Activision Blizzard Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.78M shares for that time period. ATVI monthly volatility recorded 3.83%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.74%. PS value for ATVI stocks is 7.68 with PB recorded at 3.89.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATVI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.62, with the high estimate being $79.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is sitting at 4.48. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.20. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.12. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that Activision Blizzard Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.02 and P/E Ratio of 34.08. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has 770.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.84 to 68.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 3.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.