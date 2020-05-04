Akoustis Technologies Inc.[AKTS] stock saw a move by -10.82% on Friday, touching 1.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AKTS shares recorded 40.61M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock additionally went down by -1.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 77.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AKTS stock is set at 28.66% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AKTS shares showcased -2.88% decrease. AKTS saw 9.31 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.76 compared to high within the same period of time.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AKTS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.08, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 13.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -79.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.19.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 105.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.43.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has 40.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 328.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.76 to 9.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 9.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.