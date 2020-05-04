Anixa Biosciences Inc.[ANIX] stock saw a move by 10.33% on Friday, touching 5.72 million. Based on the recent volume, Anixa Biosciences Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ANIX shares recorded 21.58M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] stock could reach median target price of $8.50.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] stock additionally went down by -8.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ANIX stock is set at -58.74% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ANIX shares showcased -53.42% decrease. ANIX saw 5.45 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ANIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ANIX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.99, with the high estimate being $8.50, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -229.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -218.31. Its Return on Equity is -162.60%, and its Return on Assets is -138.30%. These metrics suggest that this Anixa Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 195.11. Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.03.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] has 21.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.