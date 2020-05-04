Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] shares went higher by 46.76% from its previous closing of 6.63, now trading at the price of $9.73, also adding 3.1 points. Is APDN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 20.74 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APDN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.91M float and a 4.25% run over in the last seven days. APDN share price has been hovering between 33.60 and 2.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APDN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.76, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -600.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -566.39. Its Return on Equity is -865.20%, and its Return on Assets is -154.50%. These metrics suggest that this Applied DNA Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 219.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has 3.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 33.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 286.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 12.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.66. This RSI suggests that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] a Reliable Buy?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.