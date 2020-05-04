The share price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] inclined by $34.50, presently trading at $40.86. The company’s shares saw 616.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.70 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ARCT jumped by 81.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 41.09 compared to +18.29 of all time high it touched on 05/01/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 222.75%, while additionally gaining 459.62% during the last 12 months. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -5.86% decrease from the current trading price.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARCT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.86, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] has 16.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 685.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.70 to 37.50. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 616.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.19, which indicates that it is 27.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.72. This RSI suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.