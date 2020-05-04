ASGN Incorporated [NYSE: ASGN] stock went up by 14.19% or 6.59 points up from its previous closing price of 46.45. The stock reached $53.04 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ASGN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 35.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

ASGN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $55.65, at one point touching $50.17. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.00%. The 52-week high currently stands at 72.66 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -14.41% after the recent low of 29.04.

ASGN Incorporated [NYSE:ASGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ASGN Incorporated [ASGN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ASGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.04, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ASGN Incorporated [ASGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.33. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that ASGN Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.15 and P/E Ratio of 15.43. These metrics all suggest that ASGN Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] has 53.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.04 to 72.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ASGN Incorporated [ASGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.