Athersys Inc. [ATHX] took an upward turn with a change of 6.52%, trading at the price of $2.45 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.98 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Athersys Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.00M shares for that time period. ATHX monthly volatility recorded 16.83%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.04%. PS value for ATHX stocks is 80.70 with PB recorded at 16.33.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Athersys Inc. [ATHX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.45, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -137.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -134.31. Its Return on Equity is -148.20%, and its Return on Assets is -88.60%. These metrics suggest that this Athersys Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 74.00. Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 184.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 451.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 4.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.77, which indicates that it is 12.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.