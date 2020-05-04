AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.[AVEO] stock saw a move by 15.13% on Friday, touching 1.38 million. Based on the recent volume, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AVEO shares recorded 16.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] stock could reach median target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] stock additionally went up by 76.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 92.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AVEO stock is set at -19.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AVEO shares showcased -16.63% decrease. AVEO saw 11.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AVEO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.32, with the high estimate being $18.50, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 195.69. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics suggest that this AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -91.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.70. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has 16.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 116.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.23 to 11.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 275.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 23.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.08. This RSI suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.