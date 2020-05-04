The share price of Brooks Automation Inc. [NASDAQ: BRKS] inclined by $38.49, presently trading at $35.18. The company’s shares saw 66.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 21.19 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BRKS jumped by 0.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 42.50 compared to +0.30 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.40%, while additionally dropping -7.05% during the last 12 months. Brooks Automation Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.49% increase from the current trading price.

Brooks Automation Inc. [NASDAQ:BRKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BRKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.18, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 53.90. These measurements indicate that Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.91. Its Return on Equity is 46.50%, and its Return on Assets is 28.90%. These metrics all suggest that Brooks Automation Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.49 and P/E Ratio of 76.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has 80.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.19 to 50.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 7.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.