Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] shares went lower by -6.52% from its previous closing of 81.13, now trading at the price of $75.84, also subtracting -5.29 points. Is CDNS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CDNS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 275.17M float and a -5.81% run over in the last seven days. CDNS share price has been hovering between 82.78 and 51.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CDNS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $75.84, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 88.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.70. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.46. Its Return on Equity is 55.40%, and its Return on Assets is 32.00%. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.02 and P/E Ratio of 21.38. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has 298.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.39 to 82.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 4.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.