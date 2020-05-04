Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] opened at $62.17 and closed at $61.58 a share within trading session on 05/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $61.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] had 4.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.07M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 38.00 during that period and COF managed to take a rebound to 107.59 in the last 52 weeks.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give COF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.50, with the high estimate being $114.00, the low estimate being $53.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.58.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at 59.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.70. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.86. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates COF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07 and P/E Ratio of 12.12. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 481.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 4.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.